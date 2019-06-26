Representative Glenn Thompson announces $100,000 Appalachian Regional commission grant for Jakes Rocks project

U.S. Representative Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson today announced $100,000 in federal funding that will provide a visible access point to the overall Jakes Rocks trail system by offering access from the parking area at Kinzua Dam.



The project is made possible through a grant made by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and continued advocacy from Rep. Thompson. The new access point will be shared with an existing hiking trail, connecting hikers and riders to the existing trail network.

“It is no secret that our region’s great outdoor life lends to significant tourism, which helps drive our local economy,” said Thompson. “This project alone is estimated to create upwards of $2.6 million in economic activity for the community and represents a partnership of local, state and federal advocates”.

“On behalf of Warren County, I would like to thank Congressman Thompson, the ARC, Jim Decker and the WCCBI, and the many organizations and partners who continue to expand the Trails at Jake’s Rocks,” said Warren County Commissioner Ben Kafferlin. “Together, we are becoming a premier destination for mountain bike enthusiasts, and we are thrilled to welcome yet another group of outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy the rustic, beautiful natural resources Warren County and the Pennsylvania Wilds have to offer.”