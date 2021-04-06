Representative Mike Kelly announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition, calls for electronic submissions

Each year the United States Congress conducts the Congressional Art Competition, a nationwide program that gives high school students the opportunity to showcase their talent in the arts.

Members of Congress who participate in the program invite students to submit artwork and winning pieces are displayed in the United States Capitol. U.S. Representative Mike Kelly today announced that the submission window for PA-16 is open and encouraged students to participate:

“Each year I am amazed by the talented young artists from Pennsylvania’s 16th District and 2021 will be no different. This program offers Western Pennsylvania students the opportunity to showcase their skills and receive national recognition for their hard work. I encourage anyone with a passion for art to participate,” said U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa)

This year the program will be conducted electronically. The deadline to submit artwork is Wednesday, April 28 and winners will be announced in early May.

Students and parents seeking information on the program can visit Kelly.house.gov/congressional-art-competition or contact the congressman’s Congressional Art Competition coordinator Mariah Rohan, Mariah.Rohan@mail.house.gov.