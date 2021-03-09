Representative Mike Kelly expresses frustration over stimulus vote

Local Congressional Representative Mike Kelly is expressing frustration tonight over a stimulus vote that appears ready for passage without a single Republican vote.

The 1.9 trillion dollar plan was sold as needed relief for Americans in financial distress due to the pandemic.

But Kelly said that only nine cents of every dollar is going to COVID relief and billions are going to other projects not related to COVID.

“I don’t believe these should be Democrat issues or Republican issues. I think they should be American issues. This is the first piece that won’t have any input from the Republican party,” said Congressman Mike Kelly, R, PA 16th District.

Kelly said that this will be the sixth major vote on COVID relief spending coming out of congress in the past year.