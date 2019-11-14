Representative Mike Kelly reacts to first round of impeachment hearings

One local lawmaker shares his thoughts regarding the first round of impeachment hearings.

“What America is watching right now is the biggest sham that has ever taken place in our history. It’s so one sided, it’s so tilted. Now, I do know this, the people who like the President of the United States, they look at this going on—what does this have to do with any of the real issues we have right now?” said U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, 16th District.

