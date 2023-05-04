Congressman Mike Kelly came to town to speak with local officials.

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly was the featured speaker at a legislative luncheon at the Manufacturer and Business Association (MBA).

The assistant vice president of MBA said that the association consistently provides opportunities for their member to have their voices heard at all levels of government. Kelly spoke on affordable health care and employee-sponsored health care.

“Depending on what your business can do and what you can afford to do, I think it’s really important. The biggest investment we can make is in the folks that work with us every day. It’s a mutual opportunity to be successful, and the more successful we are, the more we can do for each other,” Rep. Kelly said.

Kelly added that it’s important to be in touch with the local people that he serves.