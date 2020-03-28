Representative Mike Kelly tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly announced recently that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a recent statement to voters, Kelly said that he was feeling mild flu-like symptoms earlier this week and was recently tested at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Kelly learned on Friday that the test was positive. Kelly says he will be recovering at home and that his staff will still be available to help with concerns from the people.

Kelly will be running for re-election in the upcoming primary which is now set for June 2nd.