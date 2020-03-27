1  of  2
Representative Mike Kelly tests positive for COVID-19

Local News
Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly had began experiencing flu-like symptoms and consulted his doctor, who ordered a test for COVID-19. His test came back positive Friday afternoon.

Rep. Kelly issued a statement:

“When I started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms earlier this week, I consulted my primary care physician. My doctor ordered a test for COVID-19, which I obtained at the drive-through testing site at Butler Memorial Hospital. My test came back positive this afternoon. Thank you to my doctor Bill DiCuccio and the staff at Butler Memorial for their excellent care. My symptoms remain mild, and I will serve the 16th District from home until I fully recover. Additionally, my staff is tele-working and still available to constituents who need assistance.”

Kelly was not in Washington for the House vote on the third Coronavirus relief package

