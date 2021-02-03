Representative Mike Kelly votes against Democrats’ Partisan Budget Resolution

Today the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.Con.Res.11, the FY21 Budget Reconciliation Resolution.

This resolution directs the committees of the House to produce legislation to implement President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) issued this statement after voting against the resolution:

“What Americans need is for states to deliver COVID vaccines, utilize the one trillion dollars still available from December’s relief package, and to open their economies. Congressional Democrats and President Biden are instead using the budget process to spend two trillion more dollars while cutting Republicans and those they represent out of the negotiations entirely. So much for unity.”