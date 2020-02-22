Representative Parke Wentling applauds installation of nesting platforms

The Pennsylvania Power Company (Penn Power) receives applause from Representative Parke Wentling (R – Crawford/Erie/Lawrence/Mercer) for the installation of two osprey nesting platforms. The platforms are in Mercer and Crawford counties.

Ospreys are raptors found along large rivers and lakes. They tend to build nests on top of man-made structures such as power lines. When the nests are on top of power lines, it causes a risk for power outages. The nesting boxes will also save the ospreys from risk of electrocution.

An additional $5,000 grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation was awarded to Erie Bird Observatory last fall to fund construction of additional nesting platforms across western Pennsylvania.

Residents who see birds nesting on power lines should call the Erie Bird Conservatory at 814-580-8311 to report the pole number.