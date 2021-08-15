Representative Ryan Bizzarro hosts ninth annual Senior Fair and Expo

The ninth annual Senior Fair and Expo in Erie begins on August 16th.

The fair is hosted by Pennsylvania State Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

Representative Bizzarro is welcoming all senior citizens and their caregivers to attend this fair at McDowell Intermediate High School.

Last year the event looked a little different as it was a drive thru event. However, the event this year will start at 9 a.m. and will go until noon.

“We are having more than 60 vendors present there. Again we will have door prizes and people can walk through, get information about state government and what state related services they are entitled to plus get some health tips from the experts that are there,” said Ryan Bizzarro, (D), State Representative.

Face masks are required at this event.

