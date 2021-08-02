Representative Ryan Bizzarro shows House Democratic Policy Committee erosion and infrastructure of Presque Isle

There are problems at Presque Isle State Park, and today Erie State Legislator Ryan Bizzarro and the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources were pointing them out to the House Democratic Policy Committee.

Here is more on the issues the state representative is hoping to solve.

Representative Ryan Bizzarro said that there is a need to resolve the erosion and infrastructure problems at Presque Isle State Park.

One of those issues is the deterioration of Perry Monument.

The beauty of Presque Isle State Park is in need of help.

“We have major erosion issues. We also have issues at Perry Monument. So we’re looking at ways to help make the park better for the community and the entire state,” said Ryan Bizzarro, (D), State Representative.

Bizzarro said that the park brings about seven million visitors. It is a major economic engine for the community.

According to Bizzarro, there are weather damage to many beaches at Presque Isle including Beach 7.

Other people said that Presque Isle State Park infrastructure needs to be addressed.

“We have about thirty million dollars of infrastructure needs that are waiting to be funded and in need of state funds or federal funds,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary of DCNR.

That is why Bizzarro and DCNR are showing the house Democratic Policy Committee the issues with a tour of the state park.

“It’s good for members to see the coordination not only at the state, federal, or local level in order to get this sand, but different personalities involved in getting that,” said Bizzarro.

The DCNR said that Presque Isle is the most highly visited park in the state of Pennsylvania. It has an economic impact of 77 million dollars to Erie’s economy.

There was discussion of using American Rescue Plan funds for updating the parks infrastructure.

“So people have a way of getting even healthier before the COVID pandemic. So it’s kind of making sense to me. It’s a reliable use of dollars,” said Dunn.

There will be more meetings with the House Democratic Policy Committee to come up with an action plan to address the issues at Presque Isle and preserve its beauty.

