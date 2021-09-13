Representatives from local hospitals are waiting on more details to make decision about COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

Representatives from local hospitals said they are waiting on more details from the federal government to make a decision about a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees.

This comes after President Joe Biden announced a mandate for employees with more than 100 workers to mandate their staff to either get vaccinated or get tested weekly for COVID-19.

Representatives from UPMC Hamot said that right now about 70% of their staff is vaccinated, however there is no existing mandate.

At AHN Saint Vincent Hospital, they highly encourage staff to be vaccinated by September 30th, but there is no official mandate.

One representative from Allegheny Health Network provided the following statement:

“One organization has had time to determine if and how our current policies will be revised to comply with the federal vaccine mandate. We will provide an update to our employees.”

