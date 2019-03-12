Representatives look to make applying for student loans easier

The federal student aid application is long and complicated with more than 100 questions.

Students seeking loans to pay for college must fill it out every year, and college administrators say thousands of students have to drop out or postpone college simply because of the difficulties of applying for grants and loans.

Senator Lamar Alexander says, “I think we’re on the verge of helping 20 million American families.”

For students who fill out the federal student aid application every year, it can be a confusing and time-consuming process.

The form has more than 100 questions, and advocates say it’s causing many low-income students to miss out on financial aid and give up on college.

Executive Director of Alabama Possible, Kristina Scott, says, “one of the things that we heard over and over again is, ‘I don’t understand this question,’ and, ‘I don’t understand why people are asking it.'”

Alabama Possible is a Birmingham non-profit that works to reduce education barriers.

Scott testified during a Tuesday Senate hearing that the application should be much shorter, around two dozen questions should do it.

“Really honing in on the very important questions would be a big help for the families that we work with.”

Senator Doug Jones is also pushing the effort. “I think its a huge impediment; people just quit and when they don’t get the financial aid, they don’t go to college.”

Another big complaint from financial aid applicants is having to submit the same information to multiple government agencies. Even the slightest discrepancy can lead to loans being frozen.

That’s another part of the process that Committee Chair Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander is trying to fix. “You can just take the information you’ve already given to the IRS and let the education department use that.”

Alexander is hoping to include the reforms in a larger, higher education bill due for a vote later this year.