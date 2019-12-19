Reps. Bizarro, Harkins and Merski offering support to employees of Erie Coke

Reacting to news that Erie Coke permanently closed its doors today, State Reps. Ryan Bizzarro, Pat Harkins and Bob Merski are advising workers that their offices can provide support and services to those workers.

“This is why our offices are here – to support our community in difficult times when the future is uncertain,” Bizzarro said. “The workers who showed up this morning and were turned away through no fault of their own deserve the best support we can offer, and we don’t plan to let them down.”

Rep. Harkins agreed, saying, “Our hearts are with the employees who were caught off guard this morning, a week before Christmas, when they showed up at Erie Coke, only to be told that their services are no longer needed. It’s important for people to know that our offices can provide valuable assistance – from helping people find new job opportunities to assisting them in filing unemployment insurance claims or applying for children’s health insurance.”

Rep. Bob Merski added that these resources are available down the line, as well.

“Although residents may not need these resources immediately, we want everyone to know that we are prepared to help at any time in the future,” he said. “Whether it’s now or down the line, we want people to know that we will be there to support them with state services