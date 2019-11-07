Reps. Merski and Harkins introduce bill to strengthen regulations to prevent repeat of deadly daycare fire

A two-bill package introduced by State Representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins would help to prevent a repeat of the tragic daycare fire that claimed the lives of five children at an Erie daycare in August, this according to a news release from the PA State House.

One bill would require the State Department of Human Services to check all smoke detectors during their annual inspections of childcare facilities and ensure that written emergency plans, fire log drills and posted evacuation notices are all in place.

The second bill, according to the news release, would require all child care facilities throughout the state to maintain smoke detectors on every floor that are interconnected via hard wire, Bluetooth or any other means that would allow for communications between all of the devices.

“While DHS inspects child care facilities for various health and safety issues, state law has not previously mandated that the agency inspect for working smoke detectors. Our bill would change that. It also would require facilities to maintain interconnected smoke detectors so that, regardless of where a fire started, occupants on every floor could be warned with enough time to escape.” Rep. Merski said.

“With this new bill, we’ve taken steps to ensure that a tragedy like the one we saw earlier this year never happens again in Erie – or elsewhere in the state.” Harkins added.

The Harris Family Daycare was the site of August’s fatal fire. The daycare facility only had one smoke detector, which was located in the attic. Because that day care facility was registered with the state but not with the city as the result of a loophole in the law, it wasn’t inspected by the City of Erie for smoke detectors