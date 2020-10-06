Reps. Merski and Harkins release statements on the news that the governor is loosening restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings

State Reps. Bob Merski and Pat Harkins, both D-Erie, released statements today following the news that the governor is loosening restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings beginning Friday, Oct. 9th.

“We have been working with the governor to have reasonable limits that allow people to attend events, while maintaining the safety that is critical for combatting COVID-19,” Merski said. “I think these new restrictions meet the moment, allowing parents to attend sporting events and making accommodations for the size of venues.

“We still need everyone to be smart and responsible – wear their masks and maintain social distance – while enjoying events and functions. Our community is ready to stand together and show that we support one another. I’m confident that we can do this safely and responsibly.”

Harkins agreed, saying, “We have worked with the governor to find positive solutions that will work for people around the state going forward, and I am truly optimistic about today’s news that crowd limits are being relaxed.



“Practicing safety and coming together as a community are not mutually exclusive. We all need something to cheer about, and the simple act of being able to go out in the stands and celebrate together is good for our mental health. It’s a step toward normal at a time when that’s needed most.”

More information about changes announced by the administration is available here.