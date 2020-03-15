Republican Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai under fire

Republican Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai is getting blamed for putting politics before pandemic.

House Democratic Leader Representative Frank Dermody says Turzai is ignoring medical advice to postpone the planned Tuesday special election in Bucks County.

Governor Tom Wolfe has called for the election to be postponed.

This comes after the governor added the county to the states COVID-19 mitigation plan.

“Turzai is insisting voters ignore COVID-19 and risk their lives and the lives of loved ones to satisfy his need to maintain power,” said Dermody.