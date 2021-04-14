Republican Senate candidate Jeff Bartos meets with Erie business owners

Republican Senate candidate Jeff Bartos vows to fight for small businesses if elected as senator.

Bartos is a real-estate developer who came to Erie to speak with local business owners. He says his main focus is to uplift small businesses.

Bartos says he realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that not many small businesses can have access to federal or state aid.

He started a non-profit called the Pennsylvania 33 Day Fund. Bartos raised over $3.4 million.

“When the Senate seat opened, when Senator Toomey announced that he was not running again, I knew that I had to bring that fight, not only to the campaign, but to the United States Senate to fight for Main Street, Pennsylvania to fight for working families.” Bartos said.