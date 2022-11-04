Dr. Mehmet Oz made a final push for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat Friday afternoon. Plus the Republican Party held a “Rally B4 the Tally” event to gain support before Nov. 8.

Oz made his final bid to connect with Pennsylvania voters before we go to the polls on Election Day.

Oz made a pit stop in Meadville in front of a packed crowd. He didn’t speak for long, but he did hit on a number of important topics, including spending and taxes.

“We want to be unregulated, tax the least amount possible, pay a fair amount to help everybody else out, but not throw the money recklessly, spending our children’s money in a way that will cause problems that they have to deal with,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, U.S. Senate candidate.

On the topics of crime and murder, he said murder rates are too high in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and its something that he can fix.

“But not if we were to release one third of all prisoners, not if our main goal in life, as John Fetterman has said, is to get rid of life sentences for felony murder. These are not the right priorities. But most importantly you got to support the cops. The fop, when they endorsed me, it was unanimous. They are so upset that no one has their backs,” said Oz.

The 62-year-old is currently in a tight race with Democrat John Fetterman.

Supporters that came to see him liked what they heard.

“I was concerned at first because of all the negativity about, ‘he was going to destroy social security,’ and I think he made it clear that it was not his intention nor is it going to be,” said Howard Roxbury, Meadville resident.

“This is the man who is coming from the basic common foundation of human beings in American and he has given up everything, the cushion life, he didn’t need this nonsense that is people beating him up… but he wants to get in and make a difference,” said Ash Khare, Warren County resident.

Back in Erie, the Republican Party held “Rally B4 the Tally, an event to get together and say thank you to all the supporters.

“We are ready, we’re excited. So we get together as a party and say, ‘hey thank you, we appreciate all the hard work.’ The candidates get to say a few words to people they have never met before, so that’s what we’re doing right now,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Councilman.