Request from the Millcreek volunteer fire and emergency departments voted into law by supervisors

A request from the Millcreek volunteer fire and emergency departments is voted into law by supervisors.

The request was for the passage of an ordinance that would require approval from the supervisors for purchases of $25,000 or more.

The new law will add new checks and balances on spending for property, equipment or other major purchases.

One supervisor explained why the new guideline is important.

“Especially with the organizations planning to merge with each other here within the township,” said Dan Ouellet, Millcreek Supervisor.

The vote for the new ordinance was passed unanimously.