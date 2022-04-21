Erie City Council voted against Mayor Joe Schember’s request for taxpayers to pay for his home security system.

According to Mayor Schember, two individuals attempted to break into his home in the middle night several months ago.

Schember said someone left a threatening note on his car around the same time period.

He said these incidents made him feel unsafe and prompted him to upgrade his security system.

“The system we had was put in by the previous owners of the home at least 20 years ago, maybe longer. There were certain places where you could break in, you wouldn’t even set of an alarm. We had Doyle security redo everything and that was what the $4,400 was for,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

He said City Council voted down the resolution by a 5-2 vote.