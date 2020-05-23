Rescue crews called to the scene for a black bear found in a tree

It was an unusual rescue for crews this Saturday afternoon as they responded to a report of a bear stuck in a tree.

A 125 pound male black bear became stuck in the tree in the area of East 25th Street and Brandes Street.

Once crews arrived on the scene they immediately called in the Pennsylvania Game Commission for assistance.

Using the Erie Fire Department’s ladder truck, game wardens were able to tranquilize the bear.

“Big thanks to the Erie Fire Department for bringing their ladder truck out. I was able to get up close to it up in the tree from the bucket and put a good shot in. He went down quickly and no injuries from him falling,” said Andrew Hueser, Game warden.

The game warden said that the bear was out looking for his own territory, but picked the wrong neighborhood.