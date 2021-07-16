Rescue crews free person trapped inside car after car rolls into lake in North East

An early morning water rescue kept rescue crews busy this morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, North East first responders were called out to Freeport Beach for a car that had rolled into the water.

According to reports from the scene, a car rolled into the lake for unknown reasons. The driver of that car was reportedly trapped inside.

Crews worked to free that person, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest updates.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list