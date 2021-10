Friday morning, two people were trapped in their car following an accident near Routes 430 and 89.

When rescue crews arrived on the scene, they found a car had slammed into a truck, knocking the truck onto its side.

Rescue crews say it took a while to remove the people from the car.

No serious injuries were reported. State Police are looking into the cause of the accident.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists