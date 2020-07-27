Rescue crews respond to reports of a para-sailor struggling in Lake Erie

Rescue crews responded to reports of a person struggling in Lake Erie after being blown from his para-sail.

This incident took place shortly before 2 p.m. this afternoon just off of Shades Beach in Harborcreek.

According to East County 911, a person parasailing was spotted struggling in the water between Shades Beach and the Lawrence Park Golf Course.

Crews from several departments responded to the scene and deployed jet skis and a rescue boat in an attempt to reach the person.

The person parasailing eventually reached shore.

“The victim ended up being blown into shore by Cliff Drive down the road and they were able to climb up the cliff. They were checked out by our EMS and then released,” said Jim Hawrilew, Assistant Chief of the Fairfield Hose Company.

The person parasailing was treated and then released from the scene.