Rescue crews search Lake Erie waters Tuesday evening for fallen paraglider

First reponders were called to a water rescue search out in Lake City Tuesday evening.

According to Erie County 911, a call went out just before 10 p.m. last night for a paraglider down in the water.

The Coast Guard searched the waters and shoreline for hours. 911 also said a caller said the glider may have been on fire, according to video they took.

The search crew set up operations at Avonia Beach, led by the Lake City Fire Department.

They were unable to find any signs of what the caller described, calling off the search just after midnight.

There is currently no word if rescue crews will return to the scene again this morning.