Rescue dogs flown to Meadville to find their ‘fur-ever’ home

A small plane landing in Crawford County was carrying some valuable, and cute, cargo.

It was all a part of the No Dog Left Behind Program, which transports abandoned dogs to shelters that have extra room.

15 dogs were collected in Kentucky and flown to Meadville by the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team.

The mission aims to connect dogs in need of a home with their “fur-ever” families.

“These dogs were all found in situations like the side of the road, one dog, found underneath a house, had puppies and they have nowhere to go,” said Jonathan Plesset, PAART.

The Pals for Pets program loaded the dogs into vehicles for a trip from Meadville to a shelter in New York state.