Rescued cat now getting a second chance at life

An abused cat that was left clinging to life is now getting a second chance.

This week, Pennsylvania State Police were on a domestic call when they found the cat locked in a small cage. She was left to sit in her own urine and feces, causing parts of her skin to burn off.

A Trooper brought the cat to the ANNA Shelter where she received immediate care. Their vet says the cat would have died within 24 to 48 hours if it had not been rescued.

“To see an animal in that condition, just the smell alone, it was sad. It was definitely something that, especially not that I would want any animal to feel that, but this is one of the sweetest cats.” said Ruth Thompson, ANNA Shelter Founder.

Thompson says the cat still needs constant medical care, but should be up for adoption within the next couple of weeks.