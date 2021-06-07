As temperatures start to climb, researchers at the Cleveland Clinic warn parents about hot car deaths which have increased in recent years.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a record 53 children died from vehicular heatstroke in 2018 and 2019.

There has only been one death so far this year.

The NHTSA reports that a car can reach 115 degrees when it’s just 70 degrees outside.

The federal agency also noted the majority of hot car deaths happen because a child was left behind in the vehicle.

People may wonder how that is possible, but experts said that it can happen to anyone.

A parent could be running late for work and get distracted or maybe even the caretakers routine changed and they forgot.

“This is a topic very close to my heart, and the reason is we see this loss every summer. Every summer we see and hear about a tragedy which could have been prevented,” said Dr. Purva Grover, MD, Emergency Medicine Physician, Cleveland Clinic Childrens.

Dr. Grover’s advice is to put something you would need that day in the backseat such as a cellphone, briefcase, or a purse. You could even use your shoes.

Dr. Grover also said that those items are by no means more important than a child, but it can help provide an extra layer of protection.

It is also suggested to leave your car windows cracked that way there is some airflow in the vehicle. This would also make it easier for a bystander to hear yelling or crying if a child was accidentally left behind.