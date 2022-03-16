A re-sentencing of life in prison for a man convicted of killing his five-year-old neighbor 30 years ago is set aside.

According to the Erie Times News, the Pennsylvania Superior Court said that Erie County Judge John Mead failed to consider mitigating evidence in resentencing Scott Schroat on March 16.

Schroat was 17-years-old when he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for strangling Lila Ebright to death in 1992.

Juvenile lifers can be resentenced for their crime if they show a change in behavior.

Judge John Mead originally resentenced Schroat to life in prison without parole in October of 2019 because “rehabilitation would be impossible” for Schroat.

The superior court remanded the case for another resentencing.