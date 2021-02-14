Residents and area PennDOT crews prepare for upcoming winter storm

Though it has been a relatively mild winter in Erie so far, PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid traveling if possible during the upcoming winter storm.

Several people we spoke to say between President’s Day and the stormy weather, they plan to stay home as much as they can.

Jill Harry, District Press Officer for PennDOT says whenever her staff sees snow in the forecast, they begin to make a plan.

“As it approaches Erie, we’ll start to call folks in to either monitor the roads or actually go out there and start to plow them.” Harry said.

Harry added that all 38 plow trucks in Erie County are ready to go. She said despite PennDOT’s preparations, drivers should check the weather before getting behind the wheel.

“Make sure that you give yourself extra time because it’s likely going to be snowing during your morning commute.” Harry said.

One resident says she’ll be staying home with her children throughout the storm and she recommended others do the same if they can.

“I’m a stay at home doing the online learning with my daughter, who is in first grade at Montessori. So, right now it’s just staying inside. We don’t want people on dangerous, icy roads, getting potentially hurt.” said Kaitlyn Bissett.

Another mother we spoke to agrees, saying she has President’s Day off and she will spend time at home with her daughter.

“It’s common sense to not go when the weather is bad, so hopefully people are careful and take precautions.” said Hayley Taylor.

For more information about PennDOT’s advisories, you can click here,.