Residents and law enforcement react to the shutdown of Swanny’s

The leader of a local neighborhood watch group informed us that this is just the beginning and they’ve been trying to get this bar shut down for the last two years.

Members of state police, the PA Liquor Control Board and the health department came together to take action against the bar located here on East 8th street.

An officer from the Liquor Control Board explained that this investigation came in full force after receiving tips from community members,

During the raid, it was discovered that the establishment was not serving as a true restaurant liquor license and then the health department also found a number of violations. One of the investigators further explained that this couldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the help of the local community.