Residents and local vendors react to Oasis Market in Downtown Erie closing their doors

The Oasis Market in Downtown Erie is closing this week. The market confirmed it on their Facebook page.

We spoke to members of the community to hear what this means for nearby residents and their access to fresh produce.

After over a year of serving the Erie community, the downtown location of the Oasis Market will be closing after months of financial struggle related to the pandemic.

“A really necessary resource downtown, they’ve been a community asset especially in a food desert. They’ve done a lot of work to combat the food desert problems and increase food access downtown,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events Manager at the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Dave Tamulonius of the Downtown Partnership said that the Oasis Market is closing after months of struggling financially because of the pandemic and an increase in rent.

The market however is maintaining it’s non-profit status.

One nearby resident said that the downtown location of the market made her a frequent shopper.

“For people like me, saving a bus ride, maybe a three hour round trip, to what they have right here. That’s local and fresh and supports local farmers,” said Melany Kramer, Nearby Resident of the Oasis Market.

Many vendors including Burch Farms said that they are sad to see the Oasis Market close at this location.

“It hurts my heart. It is very sad that there not going to be able to continue,” said Timothy Burch, Owner of Burch Farms.

Burch added that he is optimistic that the Oasis Market will find other ways to connect regional farmers produce with downtown residents.

“Something new, something more in the future to help supply the residents, employees, downtown businesses with the farm fresh produce that is so widely abundant here in Erie County,” said Burch.

Another vendor, the owner of Stanganelli’s Italian Foods said that they had a great working relationship with the Oasis Market.

“We’re happy that we could provide our products down to the downtown residents. I do think it’s a shame that Oasis will be closing. They provide a necessary commodity to those people that live down there,” said Thomas Spagel, Owner of Stanganelli’s Italian Foods.

The Oasis Market will be part of Fall Fest on Sunday October 25th at Griswald Park.