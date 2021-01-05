Residents and staff at Saint Mary’s Asbury facility to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly five million Americans have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since the FDA approved two vaccines last month.

Local long-term living facilities are continuing to do their part to stop the spread of the virus.

Yoselin Person was live this morning to tell us more.

As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to make its way into the arms of the most at-risk Americans, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Many seniors and health care staff at Saint Mary’s Asbury facility will be getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer.

The center is partnering with Walgreens Pharmacy to give out the vaccine. They will also hold two more clinics at the facility to make sure everyone there is vaccinated.

Follow-up visits are scheduled for Jan. 26 and Feb. 16.

While there is still a long road ahead of us before life returns to normal, helping those most at risk is the quickest way towards getting the pandemic under control.