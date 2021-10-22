Residents anxious for return of normal hours to downtown Erie bars

Many people are anxious to see downtown Erie bars return to normal hours.

For months, many have been operating at 4:00 p.m. and closing at midnight.

The manager of Room 33 says there are no set hours currently and it depends on business.

Right now, Jekyll & Hyde’s is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to midnight.

“We hope that we can maximize that to the rest of the week at some point. With everything going on right and with 10th Street, it’s not looking great yet. Hopefully, in a few months,” said Haley Stasser, Manager at Jekyll & Hyde’s.

“We are closing at midnight or even closing at 11:00 p.m. during the weekdays. I don’t see that changing to the immediate future and we might even bring that in an hour depending on business. As everybody knows right now, its hard to get people to work in this industry,” said John Melody, Owner of U Pick 6.

Melody adds it probably will be sometime in the spring before they return to somewhat normal hours.