Residents anxious to get back on the water as marinas are now back open in Pennsylvania

Marinas are also back open in Pennsylvania and some residents were taking advantage of the chance to get back on the water even with cold and rainy weather.

Governor Tom Wolf says that this is important to focus on our physical and mental health during this time. A recent survey says that nearly half of adults reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over COVID-19. Some are just glad to hit the water.

“I am just glad to see things get back to normal, some sort of normalcy. I’m not sure what that is going to be yet, but it’s been a terrible thing that we have gone through.” said Fritz Curtze.

Curtze keeps his boat at one Erie marina. He says that boating is a great way to have fun as well as practice social distancing.

“It’s very nice. There is nobody out there. I grant you that there are a lot of bass boats out, but not a lot of the larger boats.” Curtze said.

Our crews caught up with the co-owner of the Wolverine Park Marina. She says that some people don’t realize how important the bay and the lake are to the Erie economy. She is also glad she can get back to business before the busy season starts.

“Well, it was a little bit inconvenient, but it was not that bad. The season normally doesn’t start until this time. Some of the people were not able to get their boats ready, but a lot of people were able to do that if they had their boats at home.” said Teresa Guerrein.

Even though they are open, Guerrein has a list of regulations that she has to abide by.

“We are being very careful to do almost everything that we can by email or over the phone. If people do have to come in, we are requiring them to wear a mask. We have hand sanitizer throughout the building.

These regulations are from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.