Residents asked to donate as Community Blood Bank supply is at critical levels

The Community Blood Bank’s inventory is at critical levels, which is creating a matter of public safety for the local communities, this according to a news release from the Blood Bank.

They report that while multiple promotions and calls to donors have gone out, usage continues to outpace donor turnout.

According to the news release, the Community Blood Bank needs to see nearly 150 blood donors today in order to return the blood supply to a safe level. All blood types are needed, but Type O and Type A are in urgent need.