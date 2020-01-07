Residents at The Reserve at Millcreek can now return to apartments after ceiling collapse

Good news for the more than 30 residents forced to leave their Millcreek apartments after a collapsed ceiling in one of the units forced them to leave.

Just hours ago, those residents were given the green light to return.

Syeda Abbas reports LIVE from The Reserve at Millcreek.

Residents found out around 1 p.m. today they can move back in. More than 30 people were displaced after a ceiling collapsed at one of the buildings in December.

Township officials, the property manager, and engineers conducted a final inspection of the apartments on Friday.

The results of that inspection were sent to Millcreek Township on Monday afternoon.

“The fact they no longer have to stay in a hotel or inconvenience a relative is a big win on our part and their part,” said Andy Norris, Director of Leasing, The Reserve at Millcreek.

This collapse happened right before the holidays, so many of these people are happy to move back in.