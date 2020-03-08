Residents attend Second Amendment town hall

Local residents and politicians standing up for their Second Amendment rights this evening, and bringing awareness.

At the Zem Zem Shrine Club, there was a Second Amendment town hall meeting. This was put on by the group Firearm Owners Against Crime. Some of the speakers tonight included State Rep. Mike Kelly and State Sen. Dan Laughlin.

“What brought this on was what went on in Virginia. When we saw that there were so many people in Virginia that were so unprepared for what their legislators were doing, and proposing and putting gun laws through.” said Dan Seaman, organizer.