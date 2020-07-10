Residents Begin ‘Protect My Family’ Campaign Walking Door to Door Around the Community to Spread Awareness

In response to the climbing COVID-19 numbers, volunteers in the Erie community canvassed the city’s east side starting the “Protect My Family Campaign”.

Volunteers walked door to door to raise awareness about the dangers of the virus as they dedicated their time to educate Erie residents about the effects.

Step by step volunteers walked and knocked on doors to do so on Friday.

“A little support goes a long way,” said Erie resident Lois Smith.

“I feel like it’s very important to see people in this community to see people step up and educate the community.”

The City of Erie and the United Clergy teamed up to raise awareness for the campaign.

More than 30 volunteers took the initiative in one of the county’s largest COVID-19 hot spots, the 16503 area code.

“We’re talking about saving lives, those who feel impervious and take the virus home to old people and the number jumps up, sixty percent, people are more likely to pass from this virus,” said Eagle’s Nest CEO Bishop Dwane Brock.

At each door step masks and brochures were given to residents along with yard signs.

Volunteers said going door to door and dedicating their time was one way to let Erie residents know the dangers of COVID-19 and what they can do to mitigate the spread.

“As pastors and bishops were often thought as people who don’t care what’s going on in the community and also as people who send people out but never go out,” said volunteer Danny Stanton.

“I feel it’s valuable, needable and necessary for me to be out here on the streets that ran and walked and try to make a difference in the lives of the 16503 zip code,” he added.

“Be aware, be careful, be safe and save your children.”

Bishop Brock said he looks to reach more than half of the 16503 zip code and that’s roughly 7,000 households.

The main message being simply to educate one another about what can be done to ease the spread of the virus.