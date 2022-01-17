Residents brave the roads while AAA advises caution during winter storm

Old man winter continues to drop snow on Erie while creating treacherous and dangerous road conditions, especially on the highways.

We spoke with some people who have braved the elements. Some of these people even like the thrill of driving in the snow.

No matter how many plows were out and about, those highways and back roads can tend to get really bad.

As the snow comes down, we still see plenty of cars and trucks out on the highways. Most of these vehicles were driving in a safe matter.

“I saw one guy doing a few 360s on a turn that he probably didn’t want to do,” said Brian Stiller, Buffalo Resident.

Brian Stiller and his family were in Erie for a hockey tournament. Now they are hitting the road back home to Buffalo.

“I am looking forward to getting on to the interstate and I say that sarcastically. I’m gonna take it easily and slow hoping that the guys and gals have had enough time to get out in front of it,” said Stiller.

Another person out on the roads said that he is glad to have all wheel drive and good snow tires.

“I really enjoy driving in this weather. It really gives you a good handle on the roads like knowing your car,” said Mike Maksimuk, Erie Resident.

Officials at AAA said that the best words of advice they have are to not even go out, but if you have to, make sure that you leave early.

“You need to go low and slow while you are driving. You do not want to be speeding in any way. The roads need treated. You want to give plenty of space between you and other drivers. You want to give room for PennDOT to go out there and do their work and for the tow operations with AAA to get out there and do their work,” said Jim Garrity, AAA East Central Spokesman.

Another word of safety that Garrity advises is don’t crowd the plow as it is unsafe and they can kick up salt which can damage your vehicle.

Garrity said that the number one call they get on days like this is for dead batteries.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

They also get a lot of calls from people that lose control of their vehicles and slide off the road.