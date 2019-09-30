Residents campaign to raise money to replace Erie’s Old Glory Flag

One of Erie’s most famous flags is now beyond repair, but one group is working to see Erie’s Old Glory fly again.

For years, the 30 by 60 foot flag has appeared in parades, military events, and 9/11 remembrances.

It was damaged beyond repair while flying at the 2019 Tall Ships Festival and must now be replaced, which is not an easy job for a flag that large.

“We are trying to raise funds to purchase a brand new American flag through Al’s Awning in Erie, PA. Because the flag is unrepairable, it has to be shredded and destroyed in a proper patriotic manner by burning it,” said Charles Brendel, Erie County Flag Foundation.

The group is trying to raise $5,000. You can visit their GO Fund Me page if you wish to help.