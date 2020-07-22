Residents can now own a piece of the Gudgeonville Bridge, part of Girard’s history

Folks in our community now have a chance to have a piece of Girard history that dates back to the 1860s.

In 2008, the Gudgeonville Bridge was burned by arsonists, and the township salvaged what they could of the bridge.

While many different ideas were put on the table, those pieces have been sitting at the township building for 12 years. Just recently, city leaders wanted local residents to keep the historic bridge for themselves.

“Let’s put a thing out on Facebook and see what kind of interest that we have, thinking that maybe 15 or 20 people might want a piece. I think the final count was something like 163. The response was phenomenal. It just shows how important this bridge was to people around here.” said Clay Brocious, Girard Township Supervisor.

Clay says some people will be putting the wood pieces on their mantle or even in their gardens.