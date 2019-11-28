Residents clean up after mess caused by Mother Nature

Vicious winds and high waters on the eve of Thanksgiving, causing one resident to evacuate and left to see the aftermath.

“I came home about six o’clock in the morning with my grandson and I was so afraid once I came down the hill to find what kind of damage that actually occurred to my property.” said Darlene Lay, resident of Lakefront Drive.

Darlene Lay reflected on the fact that before the storm, her yard was landscaped beautifully. Now, she has questions on how to move forward.

“The debris is just tremendous out there it is so bad that its going to take a couple of landscapers to give me bids and ideas on how do I clean this up, what do I do, where do I take it to or how do I haul it away” Lay said.

For others after hard work to clean some of the debris, they are thankful to move forward with their original Thanksgiving plan.

“This morning, some of the guys came down and checked out the situation and said we can move it back and this is a special place. Everybody want us to be here.” said Jill Fessler, a visitor to Lakefront Drive.

With no injuries and everyone able to take a seat at the table, one family now stands extra thankful.

“I’m just thankful we can be here with our family. It just means so much to me, like my brother said last night we have been here for a lot of years and its so great to have 72 people here to dinner.” said Kathy Hersch, a visitor to Lakefront Drive.

Lay explained that National Fuel came to evacuate the situation last night. She has yet to hear what they’ve discovered