Residents come together for Hill District flea market

People gathered today at the Hill District for the Harvest on the Hill flea market.

More than two dozen vendors and several musicians lined up throughout 23rd to 26th streets offering a variety of art and woodwork for sale.

Vendors are working on bringing the community together and bringing people to the Federal District area. The flea market also offered clothing, food trucks and Erie based businesses selling their wares.

“It’s so important that the Erie community stands behind their small business and we are community here of small businesses,” said Victoria Dennis, a vendor with Thorn Paper Floral Artistry. “This is only going to help us grow. “

The next flea market will be held o October 27th from 11:00am-4:00pm