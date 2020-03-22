Residents continue to shop while others remain indoors

Despite many people staying indoors, some were out today doing some shopping.

We caught up with one woman who was at Bello’s Shur Fine Food Market in Erie.

She bought meat so she could freeze it and then use it later to make meals such as casseroles.

“Because we don’t know what is going to happen, I am just trying to play it safe like everyone else, but I don’t want to be stingy either. I am trying to make meals that will sustain a long period of time,” said Anna Sweat, local shopper.

Sweat says while lines are shorter, she is still being cautious.