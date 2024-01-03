Dozens of people filled city hall chambers Wednesday, many of them voicing concerns about the vacant seat on the Erie City Council and whether or not former councilman Mel Witherspoon should fill that position.

“Whatever the decision is, I will live with it and I’ll continue to support programs in the city,” said Mel Witherspoon, former Erie city councilman. “I wanted to do this because I enjoy helping people. I’m a problem solver and I go through all the communities.”

After serving 12 consecutive years on Erie City Council, Mel Witherspoon has reached his term limit. However, Councilman Ed Brezinski proposed a resolution for Witherspoon to be appointed to fill two two-year vacancies on the council.

The resolution failed in a 3-3 vote. Now, the council has 30 days to fill the seat otherwise Mayor Joe Schember will cast the tie-breaking vote.

Many residents at Tuesday’s meeting agreed that Witherspoon is an active community leader. However, some believe the council should consider the 12 other candidates who applied for the seat.

“He is advocating for the young, he is a part of that, you need some of the old culture to help bring along and guide the young culture,” said Roosevelt Benjamen, Erie resident. “Why wouldn’t you get behind that service and figure out what he’s done in the community and mimic that?”

“I think his body of work is flawless and he’s made great contributions, but I also feel like he’s served his terms. I think that we have a lot of young people who are also making strides and making things happen,” said Dalen Hooks, City of Erie resident.

Councilman Brzezinski explained why he created the resolution and why he believes Witherspoon is the best candidate to fill the seat

“If we have Mel, we have experience, good experience. He knows the inside-out workings of council, and that’s basically all I wanted,” Brzezinski explained.

The new Erie City Council President Jasmine Flores said she wants the council to consider all 13 applicants including Witherspoon.

“He put his resume in, he put his application in. Why can’t we go through the interview process like we did last year?” Flores went on to say.