Residents displaced by Thursday fire in Cranesville

The Cranesville Fire Department fought a house fire in the 9000 block of Thrasher Road on Thursday. Fire crews had to truck in water to the rural area.

That fire sending several crews out to the rural area house fire. When our crews arrived on scene, the walls of the structure were caving in. Crews were battling to put out the flames in what looks to be the basement area of the house.

According to Ryan Kennedy, the Cranesville Fire Chief, the fire already engulfed the house and saying that it was well-advanced. Officials telling us that a lady lived there, but she was not home at the time of the fire. She did return home while our crews were on scene.

Chief Kennedy reporting that there were no pets inside. As for the structure, crews were ripping the exterior walls open to get to flames inside the house and also knocking the foundation of the house out. Two residents were displaced from the fire and we’re told they will be staying with a neighbor.

The location of the fire not making it easy for crews to battle as they were tanking in water to fill an on-site pool.

“We made a good exterior attack on the fire to contain it. Like I said, nobody was home and there we no injuries.” Chief Kennedy said.

There is no word on what caused the fire. The American Red Cross telling us that the woman declined services.