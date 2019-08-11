Residents drop off household items at “E Waste” recycling day

If you’re looking to recycle some of your household appliances, the Erie County Recycling Center has you covered.

Residents dropped off old TVs, DVD players, microwaves, even air conditioning units to help keep the environment safe and clean. The drop off center helps take the materials in a quick and easy manner at a low price. Electronics, chemicals and bulbs cost you five cents a pound and car tires without rims are five dollars each.

“It comes to us, we are certified to tear everything apart and nothing goes into the landfill so that’s a big incentive.” said Sam Gates, a staff member.

If you’re looking to do some fall cleaning, the next “E Waste” recycling day will be held on September 14th on Filmore Avenue.