Residents enjoy winter fun by breaking out the sleds at Frontier Park

Last weekend’s snowstorm prompted families to hit the slopes at Frontier Park.

Some families say they’ve spent a lot of time at home this year and have been looking for activities to do outdoors.

One father says when his children saw it was snowing on Christmas, it didn’t take long for the decision to break out the sleds.

“They really loved the fact that it was a White Christmas and nothing beats coming out to the big hill.” said Justin Torres.

Torres adding that sledding with family was a great way to spend the day.